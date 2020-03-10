UrduPoint.com
US Energy Dept. Accuses 'State Actors' Of Trying To Manipulate, Shock Oil Markets

Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States will withstand attempts by state actors to manipulate oil markets, Energy Department Spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said in a statement.

Earlier, US crude prices suffered a 25 percent drop on fears of a glut sparked by a battle for market share between major oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"The Trump Administration is closely monitoring....

the fallout from last week's OPEC+ meeting on global oil markets. These attempts by state actors to manipulate and shock oil markets reinforce the importance of the role of the United States as a reliable energy supplier to partners and allies around the world," Energy Department Spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said on Monday. "The United States, as the world's largest producer of oil and gas, can and will withstand this volatility."

