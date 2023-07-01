Open Menu

US Energy Dept. Announces Purchase Of Additional 3.2Mln Barrels Of Oil To Refill Reserve

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 04:30 AM

US Energy Dept. Announces Purchase of Additional 3.2Mln Barrels of Oil to Refill Reserve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The US Department of Energy said in a press release that it purchased an additional 3.2 million barrels of crude oil that will be used to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

"Today, the US Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves announced that contracts have been awarded for the acquisition of 3.

2 million barrels of US produced crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)," the Energy Department said on Friday.

According to the Energy Department, the 3.2 million barrels of crude oil are being purchased for about $71.98 per barrel.

The Energy Department will announce an additional purchase of crude oil on July 7, the release said.

Biden authorized the withdrawal of more than 200 million barrels from the SPR since November 2021 as part of an effort to mitigate soaring gasoline prices for Americans.

