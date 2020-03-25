US Energy Dept. Dispatches Senior Aide to Saudi Arabia to Monitor Oil Output - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A senior adviser to US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette will be reassigned to Saudi Arabia as the country's increased oil production has contributed to the falling oil prices in the United States, The Hill reported.

An Energy Department official confirmed to The Hill that Victoria Coates will be based in Saudi Arabia to make sure that the department has additional presence in the region, the report said on Tuesday.

The official added that Coates's new assignment had been in the works for some time and that it is unknown when she will start, the report added.

Brouillette recently said that the idea for Saudi Arabia to leave OPEC and form an alliance with the United States has been floated, adding that he was not sure whether the idea will be presented in any formal way.

US oil prices have plunged in recent weeks amid decreased demand due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and an increase in Saudi output following a dispute with Russia.