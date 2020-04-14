US Energy Dept. in Talks with 9 Oil Companies to Store 23 Mln Barrels of Crude - Secretary

The United States Energy Department is in talks with nine American oil firms to store up to 23 million barrels of crude in the national reserves in order to reduce excess supply and help alleviate the current pressure on the industry, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette announced in a press release on Tuesday

"With the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing an enormous decrease in demand as our country works to contain the virus," Brouillette said.

"Providing our storage for these US companies will help alleviate some of the stress on the American energy industry and its incredible workforce."

The contracts under negotiation are for around 23 million barrels of crude oil storage, which would be distributed into the nation's four Strategic Petroleum Reserve sites, the release said.

"Most of these deliveries will be received in May and June 2020, with possible early deliveries in April," it added.