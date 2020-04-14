UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Energy Dept. In Talks With 9 Oil Companies To Store 23 Mln Barrels Of Crude - Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:01 PM

US Energy Dept. in Talks with 9 Oil Companies to Store 23 Mln Barrels of Crude - Secretary

The United States Energy Department is in talks with nine American oil firms to store up to 23 million barrels of crude in the national reserves in order to reduce excess supply and help alleviate the current pressure on the industry, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The United States Energy Department is in talks with nine American oil firms to store up to 23 million barrels of crude in the national reserves in order to reduce excess supply and help alleviate the current pressure on the industry, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"With the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing an enormous decrease in demand as our country works to contain the virus," Brouillette said.

"Providing our storage for these US companies will help alleviate some of the stress on the American energy industry and its incredible workforce."

The contracts under negotiation are for around 23 million barrels of crude oil storage, which would be distributed into the nation's four Strategic Petroleum Reserve sites, the release said.

"Most of these deliveries will be received in May and June 2020, with possible early deliveries in April," it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil United States April May June 2020 Industry Million

Recent Stories

Zalmay Khalilzad and Austin Scott Miller visited I ..

8 minutes ago

Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for j ..

13 minutes ago

Aleem Khan again becomes part of Punjab cabinet

44 minutes ago

DHCA rolls out e-Licences for doctors, nurses

51 minutes ago

8 Information Group officers promoted from Grade 1 ..

4 minutes ago

US stocks open higher as banks report results

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.