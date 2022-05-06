UrduPoint.com

US Energy Envoy Says Global Gas Demand To Likely Increase By 2030

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Energy Envoy Says Global Gas Demand to Likely Increase by 2030

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein during remarks at the Caspian Policy Center on Thursday said that gas demand will likely increase in Europe and worldwide by the end of the decade.

"We are not going to be reducing demand for gas in Europe or around the world by 2025 or 2030, surely not," Hochstein said. "We are probably going to be increasing demand for gas.

"

The envoy, who was speaking at an event marking 30 Years of US-Caspian diplomatic relations, said it is a great opportunity for the region.

European gas prices rose on Thursday amid concerns over the EU taking steps toward imposing a ban on Russian oil.

Since April 1, Russia has required gas payments in rubles. The majority of countries rejected Russia's demand, with EU officials and European leaders taking steps aimed at diversifying their gas supplies in the hope of eventually abandoning Russian energy.

