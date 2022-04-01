UrduPoint.com

US Energy Envoy Says Oil Market Short Of 2Mln Barrels Daily From Disrupted Russia Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:24 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States is seeing evidence of the oil market being short of two million barrels or more daily due to disrupted supply from Russia, Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein said Friday.

