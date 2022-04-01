US Energy Envoy Says Oil Market Short of 2Mln Barrels Daily From Disrupted Russia Supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is seeing evidence of the oil market being short of two million barrels or more daily due to disrupted supply from Russia, Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein said Friday

"We believe ...

not only believe, but I can see the physical evidence that the market is short (of) about 2 million barrels per day, if not more, from (disrupted) Russian supplies to (the) global market," Hochstein told Bloomberg tv. "That is clear to me, we can see that. Perhaps, some in OPEC don't see shortages of supply but I understand that it's a complex issue for them."