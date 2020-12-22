UrduPoint.com
US Energy Firm ConocoPhillips Says Discovered Significant Oil Deposits In Norwegian Sea

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

US Energy Firm ConocoPhillips Says Discovered Significant Oil Deposits in Norwegian Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The US-based ConocoPhillips energy company said on Tuesday that it had discovered large oil deposits in the Norwegian Sea with an estimated size from 75 to 200 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

"ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced a new oil discovery in production license 891 on the Slagugle prospect located 14 miles north-northeast of the Heidrun Field in the Norwegian Sea. ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS is operator of the license with 80 percent working interest ... Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 75 million and 200 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent," the company said in a press release.

The discovery marked the company's fourth successful exploration mission on the Norwegian Continental Shelf over the past 16 months, the company added.

