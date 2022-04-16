UrduPoint.com

US Energy Group Applauds Biden Lifting Drill Ban, Calls For Expediting Permit Approvals

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 05:30 AM

US Energy Group Applauds Biden Lifting Drill Ban, Calls for Expediting Permit Approvals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The Biden administration decision to open up more Federal land for oil and gas drilling is a welcome move but the US also needs to expedite permit approvals to boost domestic energy production, the American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC) said in a statement.

Earlier, the Biden administration said it will resume onshore oil and gas lease sales on public lands, reversing a ban imposed by President Joe Biden when he took office in January of 2021. The US will open up roughly 144,000 acres, which is an 80 percent reduction from the acreage originally requested by energy companies.

"While today's announcement is a step in the right direction, to really unleash American energy the Biden Administration should continue to hold ongoing lease sales pursuant to the Mineral Leasing Act, issue permits more expeditiously, and provide consistent regulatory certainty," AXPC CEO Anne Bradbury said in a statement on Friday with respect to the administration's decision to resume oil and gas lease sales on public land.

The AXPC explained that some leases are delayed because they await new leases to be issued within a development unit, because development units oftentimes include multiple leases.

"The vast majority of leases are actively producing oil and natural gas, and the remaining leases are going through a complex regulatory process - one the Administration could speed up," the release said.

The AXPC added that environmental reviews need to be completed before development on federal leases is allowed, which often takes years, and after the exploratory work and geological surveys, energy producers may determine that there is not enough recoverable oil and natural gas on the land.

However, the AXCP said the United States still benefits from leasing revenue paid on these leases throughout the duration of their term.

