UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Energy Secretary Expresses Confidence In Oil Industry After OPEC+ Agreement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Energy Secretary Expresses Confidence in Oil Industry After OPEC+ Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a blow to the US oil industry but it will recover after the crisis, US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said in a statement following the new production cut deal reached on Sunday by OPEC+ oil producers.

"Under the Trump Administration, America has ushered in a historic era of growth in energy production. While the demand disruption caused by COVID-19 and the price war have greatly harmed the industry, I am confident it will soon bounce back stronger than ever before," Brouillette said in a Sunday statement.

He thanked US President Donald Trump for his contribution to the Sunday OPEC+ agreement to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day.

"Today, thanks to President Trump's leadership, Russia and Saudi Arabia have finalized a historic deal, ending a price war that has caused unprecedented uncertainty in global oil markets," the Secretary of Energy said.

Trump said on Twitter on Sunday that the new OPEC+ deal was "great" and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia for the achievement. According to the US president, the new deal "will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States."

On Friday, Trump said that the United States would cut oil production to make up the difference for Mexico and the country would reimburse later. Mexico had refused to support the proposed production cuts, saying it was ready to reduce the national oil production by only 100,000 barrels per day in May-June instead of the previously discussed 400,000 barrels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Oil Trump Vladimir Putin Price United States Saudi Arabia Mexico Saud Sunday Market Agreement Industry Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

2 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

3 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

4 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.