US Energy Secretary, Russian Minister Discuss Oil Prices, Agree on Dialogue - DOE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak discussed on Tuesday global oil prices and agreed on dialogue, including through the G20, the US Department of Energy (DOE) said in a statement.

"Today, Secretary Brouillette and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak had a productive discussion on the current volatility in global oil markets, following President [Donald] Trump's March 30 phone call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin," it said.

"Secretary Brouillette and Minister Novak discussed energy market developments and agreed to continue dialogue among major energy producers and consumers, including through the G20, to address this unprecedented period of disruption in the world economy. The Secretary looks forward to continuing conversations with his counterparts across the globe on this important topic," the DOE said.