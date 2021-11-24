US Energy Secretary Says Gas to Drop Below $3 in Early 2022, Steadily Lower Thereafter

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The price of gasoline in the US will drop below $3 per gallon in early 2022 and then it will continue to decrease going forward, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said during remarks at the White House on Tuesday.

"As we know, and as the Energy Information Agency has projected, the price of gasoline will come down, what they project, to be below $3 a gallon in 2022, early 2022, and continue to ratchet down bit by bit," Granholm said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Biden administration approved the release of gasoline from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to lower gas prices.

The Biden administration wants to see the energy industry increase supply both domestically and abroad in order to meet consumer demand and lower prices, Granholm said during her remarks.

