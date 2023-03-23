US Energy Secretary Says Will 'Take a Few Years' to Refill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday that it would be difficult for the United States to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserves this year and that refilling the SPR could take several years due to current price levels

"It will take a few years," Granholm said during a hearing in the House Energy Committee, explaining that the goal is to buy back oil at under $72 per barrel after the SPR reserves were sold for around $94 per barrel.

When asked what is stopping the Energy Department from replenishing the stocks now, as the price is at about 70 Dollars, she said: "Well, part of the challenge is that there is another piece of congressionally mandated sales that we are required to do this year, so another 26 million barrels, and we have two sites that are down for maintenance.

"

This year it will be difficult, she added, "for us to take advantage of this low price but we will continue to look for that low price into the future because we intend to be able to save the taxpayer dollars."