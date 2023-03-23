UrduPoint.com

US Energy Secretary Says Will 'Take A Few Years' To Refill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 10:14 PM

US Energy Secretary Says Will 'Take a Few Years' to Refill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday that it would be difficult for the United States to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserves this year and that refilling the SPR could take several years due to current price levels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday that it would be difficult for the United States to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserves this year and that refilling the SPR could take several years due to current price levels.

"It will take a few years," Granholm said during a hearing in the House Energy Committee, explaining that the goal is to buy back oil at under $72 per barrel after the SPR reserves were sold for around $94 per barrel.

When asked what is stopping the Energy Department from replenishing the stocks now, as the price is at about 70 Dollars, she said: "Well, part of the challenge is that there is another piece of congressionally mandated sales that we are required to do this year, so another 26 million barrels, and we have two sites that are down for maintenance.

"

This year it will be difficult, she added, "for us to take advantage of this low price but we will continue to look for that low price into the future because we intend to be able to save the taxpayer dollars."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Oil Buy Price United States Stocks From Million

Recent Stories

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of R ..

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of Russian Athletics Federation

13 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public ..

Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public service

13 minutes ago
 First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since A ..

First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since Adoption Taking Place in Paris

11 minutes ago
 SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

11 minutes ago
 Health Minister inspects free flour distribution i ..

Health Minister inspects free flour distribution in Kasur

11 minutes ago
 US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has P ..

US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has Prevented Great Power Wars - Mi ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.