UrduPoint.com

US Energy Stocks Mostly Up On Oil Rally, Despite White House Crude Reserves Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:10 AM

US Energy Stocks Mostly Up on Oil Rally, Despite White House Crude Reserves Release

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) US energy stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday, lifting Wall Street broadly, after the White House's coordinated release of crude reserves with the governments of other consuming countries sent oil prices higher instead of lower as expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes, which house most of the US energy stocks, rose as crude oil prices jumped more than 2% despite the Biden administration's announcement that it will release 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter output cuts by producers in the OPEC+ alliance. India and the United Kingdom followed up with announcements of a 5-million barrel and 1.5-million barrel release from their reserves, respectively, and China, South Korea and Japan are also expected to join the US plan.

"The coordinated SPR release was smaller-than-expected," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said, explaining the rise in the Dow and S&P 500.

Moya also noted that technology stocks on the Nasdaq Composite index fell for a second day in a row on concerns about overvaluation of the Big Tech sector amid soaring US inflation that could force the Federal Reserve into a faster-than-anticipated rate hike.

"The Nasdaq is getting punished as investors scale down their mega-cap tech bets as margin worries grow and Treasury yields continue to rise" on inflation worries, Moya said.

At the close, the Dow was up 195 points, or 0.6%, at 35,814, while the S&P 500 closed up 8 points, or 0.2%, at 4,691.

Stocks of oil majors, particularly rallied, with Exxon up $1.62, or 2.6%, at $63.13 and Chevron rising $2.39, or 2.1%, at $116.30.

The Nasdaq Composite, which groups Big Tech Names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, finished down 80 points, or 0.5%, at 15,775.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Google Technology China Facebook White House Oil Alliance United Kingdom Japan South Korea Stocks Apple From Dow Jones Netflix Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

3 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

3 hours ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

3 hours ago
 French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose U ..

French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.