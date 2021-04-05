UrduPoint.com
US Environmental Groups Demand Stopping New Deep Water Oil Terminals Off Texas - Letter

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) A coalition of more than 30 environmental organizations on Monday sent a letter to the US Transportation and Homeland Security secretaries demanding they prevent new deep water oil terminals from being built off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.

"The undersigned request MARAD [Maritime Administration] and USCG [US Coast Guard] immediately deny the SPOT, Texas GulfLink and Bluewater Texas VLCC crude export projects, as well as all other pending deep water port fossil fuel export licensing applications," the letter said.

The letter said each of future oil export facilities will be capable of loading and exporting about 2 million barrels of crude oil per day mostly Texas and North Dakota, resulting in more pollution being exported and fossil fuel production locked in domestically.

The letter pointed out that MARAD and the US Coast Guard have failed to complete a comprehensive environmental review for the proposed projects and correct impact assessments.

The authors of the letter name the risk of potential oils spills as being among the main reasons to deny the project applications.

