UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoys Open Sudan Bank Accounts For First Time In Decades

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:54 AM

US envoys open Sudan bank accounts for first time in decades

Four US diplomats on Wednesday opened accounts at a Sudanese bank for the first time in decades, as Khartoum seeks to draw international businesses back to the country to help revive the ailing economy

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Four US diplomats on Wednesday opened accounts at a Sudanese bank for the first time in decades, as Khartoum seeks to draw international businesses back to the country to help revive the ailing economy.

In October 2017, the United States lifted its decades-old trade embargo on Sudan. But the move has so far failed to attract foreign investments, seen as vital to revive Sudan's economy hit hard by foreign currency shortages.

In December 2018 an economic crisis sparked a nationwide protest movement. The uprising eventually led to the ouster of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in April.

"We lifted economic sanctions in 2017 and we want to show that Sudan is open for business, that banks, international banks and businesses are welcome back here," Ellen Thorburn, deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Khartoum told AFP after she opened her account at a branch of the Bank of Khartoum.

"The timing seemed right now with the civilian led transitional government and the changes that they are enacting," Thorburn said.

She also cited the "dramatic changes" Sudan has witnessed this year as an incentive.

With the ouster of Bashir, Sudan is now ruled by a joint civilian-military body, called the sovereign council, which is tasked with overseeing the country's transition to civilian rule.

Washington has kept Sudan in its "state sponsors of terrorism list" along with Iran, Syria and North Korea.

Sudanese officials say this is still keeping international businesses away.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Syria Business Iran Bank Khartoum United States Sudan North Korea April October December 2017 2018 Dictator Government

Recent Stories

Fazlur Rehman asks govt to arrest him from middle ..

23 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (54%) say that the durat ..

25 minutes ago

Catalan Police Say Detained at Least 20 People Dur ..

36 minutes ago

Ending poverty crucial to sustainable future for a ..

36 minutes ago

Military World Games in China to Draw Over 9,300 O ..

46 minutes ago

Awais, Bismillah fifties see Balochistan to a 27-r ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.