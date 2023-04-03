UrduPoint.com

US, EU Agree To Work On Maintaining High Levels Of US LNG Supplies To Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

US, EU Agree to Work on Maintaining High Levels of US LNG Supplies to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The US-EU Task Force on Energy Security has agreed on continuing efforts to maintain high levels of US  liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe, according to a joint statement released on Monday.

"In the coming months, the Task Force will continue to work on keeping a high level of U.S. LNG supplies to Europe in 2023 of at least 50 bcm (billion cubic meters). This is necessary given the challenging supply situation and the need to ensure storage filling for the next winter 2023-24," the statement read, as quoted by the White House.

