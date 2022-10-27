US, EU Likely to Settle for Loosely Policed Russian Oil Price Cap - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States and the European Union are likely to agree to a loosely enforced price cap on Russian oil as only the Group of Seven (G-7) nations and Australia are committed to enforcing it, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the talks.

US and EU officials have been forced to scale back their plans for the price cap on Russian oil due to investor skepticism, as well as the fact that crude volatility is creating a growing risk in financial markets, the report said.

Bloomberg previously reported that US and EU officials are no longer considering a price cap in the $40-$60 range and would instead set the cap above $60 to encourage continued output.