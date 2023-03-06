UrduPoint.com

US-EU Not Expected To Enter Trade War Over US Anti-Inflation Act Row - Industry CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 11:20 PM

US-EU Not Expected to Enter Trade War Over US Anti-Inflation Act Row - Industry CEO

The United States and its European allies are not expected to enter a trade war on clean energy due to conflicting concerns over the US Inflation Reduction Act, Linde plc CEO Sanjiv Lamba told Sputnik on Monday

The United States and its European allies are not expected to enter a trade war on clean energy due to conflicting concerns over the US Inflation Reduction Act, Linde plc CEO Sanjiv Lamba told Sputnik on Monday.

"I do not think a trade war on clean energy or its components is likely to be honest," Lamba told Sputnik during a press conference.

Lamba explained that based on his interactions and engagements in the energy industry, he believes political bodies in the United States and the European Union will be pragmatic in dealing with the issue.

In August 2022, US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act seeking to attract investments and reduce dependence mainly on Chinese technologies.

Under the legislation, $370 billion will be spent on ensuring clean energy and achieving the set climate goals and $64 billion on reducing the cost of medicines and health insurance.

The European Commission has previously warned that the Inflation Reduction Act discriminates against EU companies and threatens the bloc's industrial base. The EU has been in talks with the US over the issue, with some European leaders calling the law unfriendly toward the bloc.

In late October 2022, the EU and the US launched a joint task force to address concerns raised by the EU as regards the IRA and establish close coordination between the sides to promote sustainable green economic development and support resilient supply chains across the Atlantic.

