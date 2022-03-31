US, EU to Guarantee Green LNG Export to Europe - EU Spokesperson

UrduPoint.com

The European Union and the United States seek to ensure that US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exported to Europe be the least carbon-intensive possible, European Commission Chief Spokesperson Eric Mamer said on Thursday

LNG and other US-sourced fossil fuels are notoriously known for the serious environmental impact associated with their extraction. The US widely uses fracking, a controversial method of extraction, which involves drilling into the ground and directing a high-pressure jet of water, chemicals and sand to break rock to access deposits of natural gas. Hailed domestically as the greenest way of gas extraction and condemned globally as a major contributor to water pollution, it remains banned in Germany, France and Spain.

"The EU and the US have taken into account the environmental dimension of this energy corporation and will be looking into how to ensure that LNG coming to Europe from the US is the least carbon-intensive possible," the official said during the European Commission briefing.

The issue of gas export has become particularly critical for the EU in light of Russia introducing ruble-only payments for pipeline gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries." The US and all EU member-states are included on this list.

