US, EU Working Toward Sufficient Gas Supply to EU Amid Ukraine Crisis - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States and the European Union are working together to ensure sufficient and timely supply of natural gas to European consumers and avoid shocks amid mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, President Joe Biden and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement on Friday.

"The United States and the EU are working jointly towards continued, sufficient, and timely supply of natural gas to the EU from diverse sources across the globe to avoid supply shocks, including those that could result from a further Russian invasion of Ukraine," the statement said.