US, European Business to Have More Access to Serbia, Kosovo Markets After Deal - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) US and European businesses will have greater access to the Balkan market after the US brokered a non-binding deal to normalize economic ties between Serbia and Kosovo, Adviser to the US President on Serbia-Kosovo Richard Grenell told reporters on Friday.

"European business and American businesses largely have refused to go in and grow in these areas. Now, we will be able to open this up. Whether it's in energy, water, construction of roads, railways, mines - these are all industries that are going to be opened up to European and, hopefully American businesses," Grenell said.

The special adviser added that national security advisers in Germany and France have been briefed on the strategy by US officials and that there will be a follow-up later in the day on the details of the agreement.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti agreed to normalize economic ties as part of a US-brokered deal.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.