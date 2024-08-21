US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) US and European stock markets rebounded Wednesday but Asia slipped as investors waited for a speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

Traders are hoping Powell will give more hints about a widely expected Fed interest-rate cut when he addresses an annual gathering of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

US stocks climbed at the open, after all main indexes fell a day earlier, breaking an eight-day advance.

The London, Paris and Frankfurt stock markets all gained in afternoon trading, after major Asian indexes closed in the red.

"In the absence of major data, I believe that the rebound is backed by optimism into the Jackson Hole meeting and the prospects of Fed rate cuts," Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.

Markets had retreated earlier this month after weak US data raised fears of recession in the world's biggest economy.

But they recovered as more recent indicators showed healthy retail sales and easing inflation, backing the view that the Fed is on course to guide the economy to a "soft landing" and avoid a recession.

Traders will pore over revised US payroll data due later Wednesday for more indications about what the Fed might do.