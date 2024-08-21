US, European Stocks Bounce As Traders Await Fed Speech
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:32 PM
US and European stock markets rebounded Wednesday but Asia slipped as investors waited for a speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at the end of the week
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) US and European stock markets rebounded Wednesday but Asia slipped as investors waited for a speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at the end of the week.
Traders are hoping Powell will give more hints about a widely expected Fed interest-rate cut when he addresses an annual gathering of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
US stocks climbed at the open, after all main indexes fell a day earlier, breaking an eight-day advance.
The London, Paris and Frankfurt stock markets all gained in afternoon trading, after major Asian indexes closed in the red.
"In the absence of major data, I believe that the rebound is backed by optimism into the Jackson Hole meeting and the prospects of Fed rate cuts," Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.
Markets had retreated earlier this month after weak US data raised fears of recession in the world's biggest economy.
But they recovered as more recent indicators showed healthy retail sales and easing inflation, backing the view that the Fed is on course to guide the economy to a "soft landing" and avoid a recession.
Traders will pore over revised US payroll data due later Wednesday for more indications about what the Fed might do.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Business
-
FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sustainable growth in na ..5 hours ago
-
Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts5 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan engages with industry councils to boost export sector5 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech6 hours ago
-
Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema expresses gratitude for € 91.1 million German sup ..8 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 18 paisa against dollar9 hours ago
-
SMEDA starts programme to make SMEs bankable as per govt vision9 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 515 points11 hours ago
-
Global investors look to read tea leaves from Friday speech by Fed chair9 hours ago
-
Foreign visitors to Japan hit record 3.29 million in July11 hours ago
-
SAB recommends exporting 100,000 MT of sugar11 hours ago
-
Maldives records over 1.3 million tourists so far in 202411 hours ago