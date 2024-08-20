US, European Stocks Forge Higher, Extending Rally
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 07:06 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Wall Street stocks advanced Monday following a positive session on European bourses, extending last week's upbeat trend as markets await earnings from US retailers and commentary from the US Federal Reserve.
This week's results from US big-box chains Target, Lowe's and TJX will offer additional clues about the state of the world's largest economy following reassuring retail sales data last week.
"Today seems to be an extension of the positive trend" from last week, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth, who noted a chance that low trading volumes amid the "dog days" of summer holidays could lead to outsized market moves.
Major US indices forged higher, with the S&P 500 winning one percent.
Positive data last week eased concerns about the health of the US economy after markets were hammered this month due to recession fears and a Japanese interest-rate hike.
Traders are now turning their attention to the annual symposium of US central bank chiefs this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The highlight will be Friday's speech by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, with investors hoping that he will flag an interest rate cut for the Fed's next policy meeting in September.
This week's calendar also includes the Democratic Party's convention in Chicago, with Vice President Kamala Harris slated to deliver a headline speech Thursday.
