US, European Stocks Rise As Traders Unmoved By Covid, Inflation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

US, European stocks rise as traders unmoved by Covid, inflation

Wall Street added to record highs and Germany's blue-chip stocks index reached new heights on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns about Covid's spreading Delta variant and US inflation pressures

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Wall Street added to record highs and Germany's blue-chip stocks index reached new heights on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns about Covid's spreading Delta variant and US inflation pressures.

A jump in wholesale prices added to expectations the Federal Reserve will shift course and pull back on its stimulus efforts, starting with a slowdown in the pace of massive bond buying.

"For now, markets appear... comfortable with that idea," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

"As long as the discussion doesn't move onto the more sensitive topic of rate rises, then the current trend of... (stock market) highs looks set to continue.

" The Dow and S&P 500 were on track for a fourth consecutive record as Wall Street opened on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was flat.

European markets were up in afternoon trade, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 index breaching the 16,000-point barrier for the first time soon after opening, but it was back under that level in afternoon trading.

The first signal of a move to taper huge US stimulus could come as soon as this month when Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell is due address the annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The worry is that tapering, along with rises to interest rates to contain inflation as economies reopen from lockdowns, could hamper the recovery.

