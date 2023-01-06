US, eurozone shares slide over Fed worries

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):Eurozone and US stocks fell Thursday as jobs data added to concerns the Federal Reserve would push on with interest rate hikes to fight decades-high inflation.

Frankfurt and Paris closed in the red and Wall Street stocks also retreated after better-than-expected US employment data.

Hiring in the United States jumped in December with a boost from service industries, though salary growth slowed, payroll firm ADP said.

It came on the heels of the release a day earlier of the minutes from the Fed's December meeting, which suggested that officials intend to keep raising rates until prices are under control.

Traders are jittery that in doing so, the central bank will tip the economy into recession.

London shrugged off the downside move however, closing 0.6 percent higher, helped by positive news in the retail and banking sectors, as well as a weaker pound that helps exporters.

"The backtracking has a lot to do with concerns that the Fed will keep frontrunning the likelihood of more rate hikes because of the enduring strength of the labour market that threatens to keep wage-based inflation pressures on the high side," Patrick J. O'Hare from Briefing.com said.

Despite the US labour market resilience, Amazon shed more than one percent as it announced plans to cut 18,000 jobs in the largest downsizing in the online giant's history.

The Fed has raised interest rates seven times in the past year to try to cool demand and rein in soaring inflation.

Traders are now awaiting the US government's official employment report on Friday.

- Oil recovers - Stock markets had mostly extended the solid start to the year earlier Thursday, as China reopens its economy from lockdowns and oil prices recovered after heavy losses.

The upbeat mood had been bolstered by signs that China is implementing policy changes to make it a more attractive location for investment.

A decision allowing Ant Group to raise $1.5 billion in funding was seen as a sign that authorities' long-running crackdown on the tech sector could be coming to an end.

Fresh measures to support the struggling property sector have also been unveiled.

Reports that Beijing was considering lifting a two-year ban on some imports of Australian coal, as well as a slight thawing of ties with Washington, were also providing some hope for the year ahead.

That comes against the backdrop of a rollback of the country's strict zero-Covid policy, which had sapped economic growth since the start of the pandemic.

The move has fanned hopes that the world's second-largest economy will quickly recover after three years of lockdowns and tough restrictions, though the surge in infections in recent weeks also raises concerns about the near-term outlook.

"The medium-term prospects still appear quite bullish, especially if China can bounce back strongly later this year and fully transition to living with Covid, like much of the rest of the world," said analyst Craig Erlam at trading firm Oanda.

Crude oil prices jumped but were still well down on the week, with the demand outlook still uncertain as China's Covid crisis keeps people at home, and Europe's mild winter lowers energy use.

- Key figures around 1645 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,633.45 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.4 percent at 14,436.31 points (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 6,761.50 points (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,959.48 New York - Dow: DOWN 1.3 percent at 32,855.05 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 25,820.80 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.3 percent at 21,052.17 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 3,155.22 (close) Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.8 percent at $79.22 a barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.9 percent at $74.20 a barrel Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0521 from $1.0611 Wednesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1903 from $1.2055Euro/pound: UP at 88.37 pence from 87.94 penceDollar/yen: UP at 133.55 yen from 132.67 yen