US Examining Possible Removal Of Sanctions On Venezuela Oil Sector - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Biden administration may lift certain sanctions targeting Caracas oil exports as migration and energy challenges sharpen, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Citing three sources familiar with the issue, the report said US President Joe Biden is being pushed by people in his administration to reshape the relationship with Caracas as the Venezuelan migrant influx is being increasingly felt at the southern border, and the worldwide energy crisis deepens.

The sanctions relief would particularly target Venezuelan petroleum sector, the main industry and source of revenue for the state, the report said, in the wake of OPEC's decision to reduce by 2 million barrels their production of oil.

Although the idea of sanctions relief is being mulled by the Biden administration, it would only happen if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, takes steps towards the restoration of democracy in the country, including by resuming talks with the opposition, the report added.

Major oil producer, Chevron, would be benefited by the sanctions relief targeting energy exports, as it is the only remaining US company producing oil in Venezuela.

Venezuela, an oil rich South American State has been under the pressure of US sanctions for over a decade. In 2019, former President Donald Trump blacklisted PDVSA, the country's state oil company, in a bid to topple Maduro by straining Caracas cash-flow.

