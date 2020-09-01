US EXIM Bank Supports 162 Small Business Exporters With Credits Worth $167.4Mln in June

The United States subsidized exports from small businesses that provided more than 600 jobs in July with credits and other financing instruments valued at $167.4 million, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The United States subsidized exports from small businesses that provided more than 600 jobs in July with credits and other financing instruments valued at $167.4 million, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) said in a press release on Monday

"Of that $167.4 million in small business authorizations, $18.

4 million went to support minority and women-owned business," the release said.

Since May 2019, when EXIM regained full financing capacity by achieving a quorum on its board of directors for the first time since 2015, the bank has authorized 2,369 small business transactions totaling more than $2.3 billion and supporting thousands of US jobs, the release added.

EXIM is an independent federal agency that supports US jobs by subsidizing sales of US goods and services to international buyers, according to the release.