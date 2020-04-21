US Existing Home Sales Drop 8.5% In March: Realtors
Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:35 PM
US home sales fell sharply last month as shutdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic were implemented, according to industry data released Tuesday
Sales of existing homes dropped 8.
5 percent compared to February, to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, according to the National Association of Realtors, which said more declines are likely in coming months.
Home prices continued to rise, however, increasing to a median of $280,600, NAR said.