US existing home sales drop 8.5% in March: realtors

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :US home sales fell sharply last month as shutdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic were implemented, according to industry data released Tuesday.

Sales of existing homes dropped 8.

5 percent compared to February, to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, according to the National Association of Realtors, which said more declines are likely in coming months.

Home prices continued to rise, however, increasing to a median of $280,600, NAR said.