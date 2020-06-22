US existing home sales drop 9.7% in May: realtors

Battered by the coronavirus, US existing home sales posted their third straight monthly decline in May of falling 9.7 percent compared to April, the National Association of Realtors said Monday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Battered by the coronavirus, US existing home sales posted their third straight monthly decline in May of falling 9.7 percent compared to April, the National Association of Realtors said Monday.

The decline was seen in all regions on a month-on-month and a year-on-year basis, the assocation said, with the northeast seeing the biggest drop.