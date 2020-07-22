UrduPoint.com
US Existing Home Sales Jump Record 20.7% In June: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:53 PM

US existing home sales jump record 20.7% in June: survey

Sales of existing homes jumped a record 20.7 percent in June, ending three months of coronavirus-driven declines as buyers returned to the market, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday

Sales were at an annualized rate of 4.72 million last month, slightly better than expected, though were down 11.3 percent from June 2019.

Sales were at an annualized rate of 4.72 million last month, slightly better than expected, though were down 11.3 percent from June 2019.

