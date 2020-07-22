US existing home sales jump record 20.7% in June: survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sales of existing homes jumped a record 20.7 percent in June, ending three months of coronavirus-driven declines as buyers returned to the market, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Sales of existing homes jumped a record 20.7 percent in June, ending three months of coronavirus-driven declines as buyers returned to the market, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.

Sales were at an annualized rate of 4.72 million last month, slightly better than expected, though were down 11.3 percent from June 2019.