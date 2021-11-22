US existing home sales rose modestly in October

(@FahadShabbir)

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast.

Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said.

Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.

"Home sales remain resilient, despite low inventory and increasing affordability challenges," NAR's Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said.