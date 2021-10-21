UrduPoint.com

US Existing Home Sales Up 7% In September In Rush To Beat Rate Hike - Realtors Association

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:38 PM

US Existing Home Sales Up 7% in September in Rush to Beat Rate Hike - Realtors Association

Sales of existing homes in the United States jumped 7% in September despite their record high prices as buyers appeared eager to lock in before a widely expected interest rate hike next year, the National Association of Realtors (RAC) said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Sales of existing homes in the United States jumped 7% in September despite their record high prices as buyers appeared eager to lock in before a widely expected interest rate hike next year, the National Association of Realtors (RAC) said Thursday.

"Housing demand remains strong as buyers likely want to secure a home before mortgage rates increase even further next year," RAC said, reporting a sales of 6.29 million units in September versus the August tally of 5.88 million.

Analysts polled by US media had anticipated last month's sales of existing homes to be around 6.1 million.

"This is a good sign for the US housing market," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive. "I think that economists are underestimating the upside from home prices from here."

While the majority of existing home purchasers are typically first-time buyers, there are also those committing on new properties for investment or speculation and taking out loans on their current homes to secure their new acquisitions, Button said.

"Home equity will be tapped and recycled into the economy while higher new home activity will provide a lift to activity and commodity prices," he said.

Dire housing shortages in the United States since the financial crisis of 2007/2008 and last year's coronavirus outbreak have sent home prices to record highs.

The median selling price for existing-homes in the United States rose 17.8 percent in July from a year earlier to hit a record high of $359,900, according to RAC.

Investment firms rushed to the realty market to buy after the economic crunch of 2007/2008 and 2020, snapping up properties at rock-bottom prices to earn steady income from rent. The trend accelerated as more institutional investors and individuals got into the game over the past year, sending prices higher and higher.

Despite the inflated market and a significant mismatch of demand versus supply, many buyers remain hopeful of locking in before the Federal Reserve raises interest rates sometime next year in what would be its first hike since the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Rent Buy Price United States March July August September 2020 Market Post Media From Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Government Voices Concern Over Disqualification ..

UK Government Voices Concern Over Disqualification of Hong Kong District Council ..

38 seconds ago
 Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment ..

Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment operation

39 seconds ago
 Sports revolution need of the hour: Senate body

Sports revolution need of the hour: Senate body

41 seconds ago
 US Military to Address Security Risks From Climate ..

US Military to Address Security Risks From Climate Change in All Operations - Pe ..

4 minutes ago
 No space for negligence in police department: Addl ..

No space for negligence in police department: Addl IGP

4 minutes ago
 Minister for timely completion of irrigation proje ..

Minister for timely completion of irrigation projects

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.