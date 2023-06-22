US Expecting to Jointly Deliver New Concessional Financing With World Bank - Yellen

The United States is exploring ways of providing new concessional World Bank financing and invites the bank's shareholders to join the initiative ahead of the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi scheduled for September, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States is exploring ways of providing new concessional World Bank financing and invites the bank's shareholders to join the initiative ahead of the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi scheduled for September, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"The United States is exploring ways to deliver new concessional World Bank financing. We strongly believe that our evolution initiative must benefit all borrowing countries ... We invite the World Bank shareholders to join us in this effort in the lead-up to the September G20 Leaders' Summit," Yellen said at a press conference ahead of the Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris.

The finance minister also said that global economic progress has stagnated over the past few years due to the shocks which started in 2020.

"In recent decades, the developing countries have seen broad economic progress, but over the past few years this progress has stagnated. Since 2020, the world has endured a series of shocks," Yellen added.

Last week, Yellen said that the US needed to have a higher stake in the leadership of the International Monetary Fund and in other international financial institutions to ensure adequate investments in the global economy, particularly in poorer countries. Washington has already introduced reforms to stretch the World Bank's balance sheet to unlock as much as $50 billion in additional lending capacity over the next decade, she added.