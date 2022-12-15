UrduPoint.com

US Expects China, India To Negotiate 'Very Good' Prices On Russian Oil But Under Price Cap

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 10:39 PM

US Expects China, India to Negotiate 'Very Good' Prices on Russian Oil But Under Price Cap

The United States expects that China, India and Turkey will negotiate very good prices on Russian oil for themselves but they will fall under the Western-imposed price cap, Office of Sanction Coordination head James O'Brien said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The United States expects that China, India and Turkey will negotiate very good prices on Russian oil for themselves but they will fall under the Western-imposed price cap, Office of Sanction Coordination head James O'Brien said on Friday.

"We expect that China, India and Turkey, as major buyers of Russian oil, will negotiate very good prices for themselves and the prices will come under the price cap. Which would be in compliance even if the countries don't formally join the price cap coalition," O'Brien said during a press conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Russia Turkey China Oil Price United States

Recent Stories

Govt announces to set new price of petrol at Rs 21 ..

Govt announces to set new price of petrol at Rs 214.80 per liter

4 minutes ago
 Sports essential for healthy activities, says mini ..

Sports essential for healthy activities, says minister

4 minutes ago
 DC visits different fertilizer outlets

DC visits different fertilizer outlets

4 minutes ago
 Residents of Arandu urge provision of basic amenit ..

Residents of Arandu urge provision of basic amenities; deplores 'apathy' of KP g ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief Justice BHC condemns unnecessary delay in de ..

Chief Justice BHC condemns unnecessary delay in delivering justice

4 minutes ago
 Tanners Association hands over sanitation machiner ..

Tanners Association hands over sanitation machinery, equipment to SSWMB

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.