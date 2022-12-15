US Expects China, India to Negotiate 'Very Good' Prices on Russian Oil But Under Price Cap

The United States expects that China, India and Turkey will negotiate very good prices on Russian oil for themselves but they will fall under the Western-imposed price cap, Office of Sanction Coordination head James O'Brien said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The United States expects that China, India and Turkey will negotiate very good prices on Russian oil for themselves but they will fall under the Western-imposed price cap, Office of Sanction Coordination head James O'Brien said on Friday.

"We expect that China, India and Turkey, as major buyers of Russian oil, will negotiate very good prices for themselves and the prices will come under the price cap. Which would be in compliance even if the countries don't formally join the price cap coalition," O'Brien said during a press conference.