US Expects Falling Natural Gas Prices In 2020 As Production Outpaces Demand - Energy Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:39 PM

US Expects Falling Natural Gas Prices in 2020 as Production Outpaces Demand - Energy Dept.

The price of natural gas is forecast to decrease 9 percent this year as increases in US production outpace growth in domestic demand and exports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The price of natural gas is forecast to decrease 9 percent this year as increases in US production outpace growth in domestic demand and exports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"EIA expects the natural gas spot price for the US benchmark Henry Hub will average $2.

33 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2020, about 24 cents lower than the 2019 average of $2.57/MMBtu," the report said.

Production increases will reflect improved drilling efficiency and cost reductions, higher production of gas as a byproduct of oil drilling and increased pipeline capacity in the Appalachian region of the eastern United States and the Permian region in the states of Texas and New Mexico, the report added.

Total US natural gas consumption is forecast to increase just 1.7 percent compared with 2019, according to the report.

