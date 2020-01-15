UrduPoint.com
US Expects Gas Output To Hit New Record In 2020 - Energy Agency

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:40 AM

US Expects Gas Output to Hit New Record in 2020 - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) US production of dry natural gas is expected to hit a new all-time high in 2020, extending its record high from last year, before falling in 2021, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a forecast.

"US dry natural gas production set a new record in 2019, averaging 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d)," the EIA said on Tuesday. "EIA forecasts dry natural gas production will rise to 94.

7 Bcf/d in 2020 and then decline to 94.1 Bcf/d in 2021."

As for US natural gas prices, the EIA forecast a drop for this year and a rise in 2021, in accordance with the change expected in its output.

"EIA forecasts that Henry Hub natural gas spot prices will average $2.33 per million British thermal units (MMbtu) in 2020, down from $2.57/MMBtu in 2019," the forecast said.

The EIA expects natural gas prices to increase in 2021, reaching an annual average of $2.54/MMBtu.

