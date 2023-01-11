UrduPoint.com

US Expects Global Benchmark Brent To Average $83 This Year, Down 18% From 2022 - EIA

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 01:10 AM

US Expects Global Benchmark Brent to Average $83 This Year, Down 18% From 2022 - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The global price of oil, measured by UK-origin Brent crude, is expected to average $83 a barrel this year from the 2022 level of just over $100, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a forecast issued Tuesday.

"We forecast that the Brent crude oil price will average $83 per barrel in 2023, down 18% from 2022, and continue to fall to $78/b in 2024 as global oil inventories build, putting downward pressure on crude oil prices," the EIA said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, which it updates each month.

Brent hit 14-year highs of almost $140 a barrel in March on fears of a global squeeze in crude supplies after Western governments imposed sanctions on major oil exporter Russia, in response to Moscow's military operation against Ukraine.

Since June, however, concerns of a relapse in China's coronavirus crisis and worries about potential global recession had weighed heavily on crude prices, sending Brent down to around $75 by last month.

That aside, an unseasonably warm start to the 2022/23 winter has been bearish to crude prices, and particularly products such as heating oil. Many traders also seemed to be of the view that fears of a Russian supply deficit had been overblown, due to greater availability of crude compared to a year ago.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Oil Price March June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

5 minutes ago
 Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

20 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics ..

Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

20 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria

35 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chief of Army Staff

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group holds meeting with ambassador, diploma ..

ADNEC Group holds meeting with ambassador, diplomatic missions&#039; representat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.