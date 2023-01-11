US Expects Global Benchmark Brent to Average $83 This Year, Down 18% From 2022 - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The global price of oil, measured by UK-origin Brent crude, is expected to average $83 a barrel this year from the 2022 level of just over $100, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a forecast issued Tuesday.

"We forecast that the Brent crude oil price will average $83 per barrel in 2023, down 18% from 2022, and continue to fall to $78/b in 2024 as global oil inventories build, putting downward pressure on crude oil prices," the EIA said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, which it updates each month.

Brent hit 14-year highs of almost $140 a barrel in March on fears of a global squeeze in crude supplies after Western governments imposed sanctions on major oil exporter Russia, in response to Moscow's military operation against Ukraine.

Since June, however, concerns of a relapse in China's coronavirus crisis and worries about potential global recession had weighed heavily on crude prices, sending Brent down to around $75 by last month.

That aside, an unseasonably warm start to the 2022/23 winter has been bearish to crude prices, and particularly products such as heating oil. Many traders also seemed to be of the view that fears of a Russian supply deficit had been overblown, due to greater availability of crude compared to a year ago.