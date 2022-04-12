US Exploration Council Urges Biden to Unlock Oil Permits, Restart Federal Leases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC) on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to restart Federal leases and unlock oil permits amid the energy prices surge of 32%.

"While today's overall inflation numbers are concerning, the energy numbers (32% overall, 48% for gasoline) are particularly alarming," AXPC CEO Anne Bradbury said. "The Biden administration should pursue policies to alleviate high energy prices: restarting federal leases, unlocking permits, supporting needed pipelines/infrastructure, and collaborating with the oil and natural gas industry. Inflation writ large can't be fixed without addressing energy inflation first."

The White House said that Biden will outline a strategy later on Tuesday to combat rising gasoline prices, which involves expanding the use of biofuels and blending gasoline with ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to issue a national, emergency waiver.

In addition, the Biden administration will provide $700 million for biofuel producers, $5.6 million in grants through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program and $100 million for biofuel infrastructure.

EPA is also seeking new approval for canola oil, adding that new pathways for fuels are sought to participate in the Renewable Fuel Standard program to provide renewable diesel, jet fuel and other fuels.

Fuel prices in the United States have been surging over the past several months, with a further spike during the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and the US ban on Russian energy imports.

On March 31, the Biden administration announced that it will release a record 1 million barrels per day of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over the next six months to alleviate a global supply crunch.