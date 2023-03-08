US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce Dept.

Exports of goods from the United States to Russia fell in January to $44.6 million from $112.86 during the previous month, marking an all time low in the history of post-Soviet Russia since 1992, according to new data published by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Exports of goods from the United States to Russia fell in January to $44.6 million from $112.86 during the previous month, marking an all time low in the history of post-Soviet Russia since 1992, according to new data published by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday.

Imports of goods from Russia to the United States also fell by 20% and amounted to $508.

6 million in January from $638.4 million in December.

With the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the United States imposed a number of restrictions on the export and import of goods from Russia, which led to a record drop in trade between the two countries. Among the wide range of goods and services that fell under the US-imposed restrictions are energy and high-tech products as well as luxury goods.