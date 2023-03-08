UrduPoint.com

US Exports To Russia Tumble To All Time Low Of $44.6Mln In January - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 09:54 PM

US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce Dept.

Exports of goods from the United States to Russia fell in January to $44.6 million from $112.86 during the previous month, marking an all time low in the history of post-Soviet Russia since 1992, according to new data published by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Exports of goods from the United States to Russia fell in January to $44.6 million from $112.86 during the previous month, marking an all time low in the history of post-Soviet Russia since 1992, according to new data published by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday.

Imports of goods from Russia to the United States also fell by 20% and amounted to $508.

6 million in January from $638.4 million in December.

With the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the United States imposed a number of restrictions on the export and import of goods from Russia, which led to a record drop in trade between the two countries. Among the wide range of goods and services that fell under the US-imposed restrictions are energy and high-tech products as well as luxury goods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import Ukraine Russia United States January February December Commerce All From Million

Recent Stories

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions ..

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fa ..

US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

4 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identificatio ..

PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identification of Potential Sites

5 minutes ago
 Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women ..

Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women Day

2 minutes ago
 US National Intel Chief Says Consensus That COVID ..

US National Intel Chief Says Consensus That COVID Not Bio Weapon or Genetically ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US to Provide Nearly $26Mln in Humani ..

Blinken Says US to Provide Nearly $26Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refuge ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.