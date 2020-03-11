The US government will extend its general license for companies to cooperate with China's tech giant Huawei through May 15, the Commerce Department said in a notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The US government will extend its general license for companies to cooperate with China's tech giant Huawei through May 15, the Commerce Department said in a notice.

"The US Government has decided to extend through May 15, 2020, the temporary general license to Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei) and one hundred and fourteen of its non-US affiliates on the Entity List," a notice scheduled to be published on March 12 revealed on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department revised the expiration date of this rule, adding May 15 instead of April 1.

US companies can cooperate with Huawei only in areas unrelated to national security, document added.

The United States accuses Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence and using its equipment for illegal surveillance purposes, something that the company refutes as unjustified, politically motivated and anti-competitive practices.

In May, Washington blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and doing business with US companies without relevant government authorization.