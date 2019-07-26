US Extends License to Allow Chevron to Keep Drilling Oil in Venezuela - Treasury Dept.

The United States has extended a license that allows the Chevron Corp. and four other oil services companies to continue operating in Venezuela without the risk of sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury said in a notice on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States has extended a license that allows the Chevron Corp. and four other oil services companies to continue operating in Venezuela without the risk of sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury said in a notice on Friday.

"All transactions and activities ordinarily incident and necessary to the maintenance of operations... are authorized through 12:01 a.m.

eastern daylight time, October 25, 2019 for the following entities and their subsidiaries," the notice said.

The license applies to Chevron, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International, the notice added.

Chevron, a US company that has operated in Venezuela for nearly a century, previously obtained a license to continue operations in the country without risking sanctions from the US government. The license was set to expire on July 27.