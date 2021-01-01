US Extends Liquid Natural Gas Export Authorizations Through 2050 - Energy Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The United States has extended the terms of five earlier approvals to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) until 2050, the Energy Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The 2050 policy and subsequent extended authorizations lock in the long-term benefits of US LNG exports and provide yet another way to support the success of US LNG exporters abroad," Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in the release.

The term extensions apply to export facilities operated by Southern LNG in the state of Georgia, the Cameron LNG export facility in Louisiana, the Annova LNG project proposed in Texas, and Eagle LNG's two small-scale facilities in Florida, including the Maxville facility currently in operation, the release said.

The latest extensions bring export authorizations held by 18 US LNG projects to 2050, the release added.

US LNG export facilities rebounded from hurricane related closures in the fall following a COVID-19 related lull in the summer to set an all-time monthly record for shipments in November of 9.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), according to the Energy Information Administration.