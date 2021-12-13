UrduPoint.com

US Extradites Cameroon Tax Fraud Fugitive To Serve 80 Years In Jail - Justice Dept.

The US government has extradited a resident of the state of Texas from Cameroon to serve an 80-year jail sentence for tax fraud, the Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The US government has extradited a resident of the state of Texas from Cameroon to serve an 80-year jail sentence for tax fraud, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"In the first extradition from Cameroon to the United States, a Texas man was extradited to Houston on Friday to serve an 80-year prison sentence he received ... four years ago after he pleaded guilty in two separate cases to conspiracy, health care fraud, money laundering, and tax offenses," the Justice Department said in a release.

According to court documents, in November 2016, Ebong Aloysius Tilong, 57, of Sugar Land, Texas, and his wife, Marie Neba, went to trial on the conspiracy, health care fraud, and money laundering charges, the release said.

"The trial evidence and court documents showed that between 2006 and 2015, Tilong, Neba, and their co-conspirators used Tilong and Neba's company, Fiango Home Healthcare to corruptly obtain more than $13 million by submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for home health care services," the release added.

The trial evidence also showed that Tilong and Neba paid illegal kickbacks to patient recruiters to refer patients to Fiango, and that Tilong falsified and directed others to falsify medical records to make it appear as though Fiango's patients met the Medicare qualifications for home health care, according to the release.

