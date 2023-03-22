US 'Extremely Troubled' by Israel Lifting Ban on West Bank Settlements - State Dept.

The United States is "extremely troubled" by the Israeli parliament's approval of a new law lifting the prohibition on settlements in the West Bank, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday

"The United States is extremely troubled that the Israeli Knesset has passed legislation descending important parts of the 2005 Disengagement law, including the prohibition on establishing settlements in the northern West Bank," Patel said during a press briefing.

At least one settlement has been built on private Palestinian land, which is illegal under Israeli law, Patel said.

"Deescalating and reducing violence are in all parties' interests, including the Israelis. The United States strongly urges Israel to refrain from allowing the return of settlers to this area," Patel said.

Establishing settlements represents a barrier on the way to a diplomatic solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he added.