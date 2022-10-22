UrduPoint.com

US Eyeing Price Cap On Russia Oil Above $60 In Bid To Encourage Continued Output - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 12:24 AM

The United States is considering setting a price cap for Russian oil above $60 per barrel, instead of the previously discussed $40 to $60 range, in an effort to ensure continued output, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing officials' speeches and historical pricing data

The US believes the price should be high enough to cover production costs and encourage continued output, according to the report.

The US believes the price should be high enough to cover production costs and encourage continued output, according to the report.

