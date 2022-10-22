US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output - Reports

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 12:24 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The United States is considering setting a price cap for Russian oil above $60 per barrel, instead of the previously discussed $40 to $60 range, in an effort to ensure continued output, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing officials' speeches and historical pricing data.
The US believes the price should be high enough to cover production costs and encourage continued output, according to the report.