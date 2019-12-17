US factory output surges 1.1% in November after end of GM strike

American industry saw production jump in November following the end of the nationwide strike at General Motors, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday

The Fed's industrial production index surged 1.

1 percent, rebounding even more than expected and posting the biggest increase since May 2010. That more than erased the 0.9 percent decline in October.

Manufacturing also jumped 1.1 percent in the month, the biggest gain since February 2018, according to the report.