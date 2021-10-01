US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating - Fitch

Failure to raise the US debt limit could jeopardize the country's triple-A credit rating, Fitch Ratings warned on Friday, as the country risks defaulting on its obligations for the first time in its history

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Failure to raise the US debt limit could jeopardize the country's triple-A credit rating, Fitch Ratings warned on Friday, as the country risks defaulting on its obligations for the first time in its history.

"Fitch believes that the debt limit will be raised or suspended in time to avert a default event, but if this were not done in a timely manner, political brinkmanship and reduced financing flexibility could increase the risk of a US sovereign default," the rating agency said in a statement. "Prioritization of debt payments, assuming this is an option, would lead to non-payment or delayed payment of other obligations, which would likely undermine the U.S.'s 'AAA' status."