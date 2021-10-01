UrduPoint.com

US Failure To Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure On AAA Rating - Fitch

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:21 PM

US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating - Fitch

Failure to raise the US debt limit could jeopardize the country's triple-A credit rating, Fitch Ratings warned on Friday, as the country risks defaulting on its obligations for the first time in its history

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Failure to raise the US debt limit could jeopardize the country's triple-A credit rating, Fitch Ratings warned on Friday, as the country risks defaulting on its obligations for the first time in its history.

"Fitch believes that the debt limit will be raised or suspended in time to avert a default event, but if this were not done in a timely manner, political brinkmanship and reduced financing flexibility could increase the risk of a US sovereign default," the rating agency said in a statement. "Prioritization of debt payments, assuming this is an option, would lead to non-payment or delayed payment of other obligations, which would likely undermine the U.S.'s 'AAA' status."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lead Event

Recent Stories

Former Director of Moscow's Cherkizovsky Market Is ..

Former Director of Moscow's Cherkizovsky Market Ismailov Detained in Montenegro ..

29 seconds ago
 UN Sends Note Verbale to Ethiopia Mission Rejectin ..

UN Sends Note Verbale to Ethiopia Mission Rejecting Persona Non Grata Status - S ..

31 seconds ago
 Covid-19 claims one more life ,94 more tested posi ..

Covid-19 claims one more life ,94 more tested positive

33 seconds ago
 FM calls for reform of international financial, ta ..

FM calls for reform of international financial, taxation architecture

34 seconds ago
 Seven wagons of goods train derailed near Chichawa ..

Seven wagons of goods train derailed near Chichawatni

30 minutes ago
 Art Exhibition 'Syria Through Eyes of Russian Arti ..

Art Exhibition 'Syria Through Eyes of Russian Artists' Opens in Damascus

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.