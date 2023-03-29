US FDIC Gives Signature Bank Crypto Clients Until April 5 to Close Accounts - Reports

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has given all crypto clients with deposits at the collapsed New York-based Signature Bank until April 5 to close their accounts and withdraw their funds, Bloomberg reported in the early hours of Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has given all crypto clients with deposits at the collapsed New York-based Signature Bank until April 5 to close their accounts and withdraw their funds, Bloomberg reported in the early hours of Wednesday.

The cryptocurrency business was not included in the deal to buy Signature Bank by New York Community Corporation, the parent company of Flagstar Bank, which acquired almost all of the deposits and part of the bankrupt US bank's loans, the report read. As a result of the deal made, Flagstar Bank took control of $38.4 billion of Signature Bank's $110.

4 billion in assets.

However, the deal did not include $4 billion in deposits and $60 billion in loans, which remain in the FDIC's possession, according to the report.

On March 10, US federal regulators closed California's Silicon Valley Bank, the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week,� Signature Bank, one of the top 20 commercial banks in the US, was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, which catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.