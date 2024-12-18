US Fed Expected To Cut Again, Despite Uncertain Path Ahead
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 09:01 PM
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday and signal a slower pace of cuts ahead, brushing off uncertainty about inflation's downward path and the possible impact of some of President-elect Donald Trump's economic proposals
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday and signal a slower pace of cuts ahead, brushing off uncertainty about inflation's downward path and the possible impact of some of President-elect Donald Trump's economic proposals.
The Fed has made significant progress tackling inflation through interest rate hikes in the last two years, and recently began paring rates back in a bid to boost demand in the economy and support the labor market.
In the last couple of months, the Fed's favored inflation measure has ticked higher, moving away from the bank's long-term target of two percent, and raising concern that the battle against inflation is not over.
Nevertheless, the financial markets still overwhelmingly expect the Fed to announce a quarter percentage-point cut on Wednesday, lowering its benchmark lending rate to between 4.25 and 4.50 percent, according to CME Group data.
"If the Fed wasn't going to do that, they would have dissuaded markets of that notion a long time ago," Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told AFP on Tuesday.
A cut on Wednesday would be the Fed's third in a row and would leave rates a full percentage point below where they were just three months ago.
"I'm dubious that another cut is necessary," Citigroup global chief economist Nathan Sheets told AFP.
But a rate cut on Wednesday is "very much baked in" at this point, he said.
- The Trump transition -
This is the final planned interest rate decision before Democratic President Joe Biden makes way for Republican Donald Trump, whose economic proposals include tariff hikes, and the mass deportation of millions of undocumented workers.
These proposals, combined with the recent uptick in inflation data, have led some analysts to pare back the number of rate cuts they expect in 2025, predicting that interest rates will need to remain higher for longer.
At its September rate decision, Fed policymakers penciled in four additional quarter-point rate cuts next year.
Many analysts expect Wednesday's updated economic forecasts to show a median expectation of only two or three cuts in 2025.
"They'll be signaling probably three more cuts next year," said Nathan Sheets from Citigroup, adding he also expected the Fed to slightly raise its inflation forecast, given the recent uptick.
Other economists say fewer cuts are likely.
"I don't think they'll cut three times," said Zandi from Moody's. "We might get another rate cut or two next year, but I don't think much more than that."
The futures markets broadly expect that the Fed will pause at the next decision in January 2025, and place a probability of around 70 percent that it will make a total of no more than three quarter-point cuts next year, according to CME Group data.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..
Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis will surpass $35b mark this year: FinMin ..
ADB approves disbursement of 7.5mn USD to support KP health sector
SBP to launch new eCIB system (V2) from January 1
Sharjah Ruler inspects agricultural work at wheat farm in Mleiha
Sharjah Ruler signs agreement between University of Al Dhaid, University of Live ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs University of Al Dhaid’s Board of Trustees meeting
Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhanna Palace
Germany criticises UniCredit's 'unfriendly' moves on Commerzbank
PHA board approves key housing policies, financial decisions
US Fed expected to cut again, despite uncertain path ahead
More Stories From Business
-
Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis will surpass $35b mark this year: FinMin Aurangzeb42 minutes ago
-
ADB approves disbursement of 7.5mn USD to support KP health sector38 seconds ago
-
SBP to launch new eCIB system (V2) from January 139 seconds ago
-
US Fed expected to cut again, despite uncertain path ahead45 seconds ago
-
FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully exploit revenue potential: Irshad Hussain2 hours ago
-
UAF to setup Agri & Food Museum: Dr Sarwar3 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes decrease in policy rate, demands to bring it into single digit3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 3,790 more points2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
State Bank injects Rs1202 billion into market2 hours ago
-
Sahiwal coal power plant plays key role in creating employment opportunities6 hours ago
-
33% decline in cotton produce, reforms suggested2 hours ago