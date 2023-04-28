US Fed Inflation Tracker PCE Index Up 4.2% in Year to March, Down From 5% in February

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index, a US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve, grew at a slightly higher-than-expected 4.2% in the year to March while slowing significantly from a month earlier, data from the Commerce Department showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by US media had expected the PCE Index to grow 4.1% for the year to March versus 5% in February.

The so-called core PCE Index, stripped of food and energy prices, was, however, unchanged from February, growing 4.6% for the year to March.